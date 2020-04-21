Number of new COVID-19 cases in VA rises after three days of drops

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 9,630 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That's up from 8,990 reported Monday.

The number reflects 640 new cases in one 24-hour period. That's more new cases than Monday, when there were 453, and it follows three straight days of new-case numbers dropping.

There are 324 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, up from 300 Monday, and 1,581 people have been hospitalized. 58,354 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Beginning this week, VDH is reporting some new breakdowns, including cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities at the locality level, plus cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities by demographics at the district level, as well as rates per 100,000 population.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

