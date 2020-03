The Blue Devils men's basketball team beat the bitter rival Tar Heels Saturday night, 89-76 in Durham.

Vernon Carey Jr. dropped 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double off the bench for Duke. Garrison Brooks put up 26 and 13 of his own for North Carolina in the loss.

#12 Duke moves to 25-6 on the year, while the Heels fall to 13-18.

