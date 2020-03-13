ACC Official and Roanoke Native Roger Ayers Weighs in On Life Without March Madness

Roger Ayers officiated the NC State-Pittsburgh game in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. Little did he know that it would be his last game of the season.

"This time of year, March Madness, March means basketball for everyone," said Ayers on Friday. "College basketball, the whole world is following March Madness and to have the season taken away, not so much for the officials, but for those student-athletes, especially the seniors, those are the ones I feel for. But there's also another group of people I feel for and that's all these cities that were gonna be hosting the tournament, all the ushers, the ticket takers, the concession workers, the parking attendants. This virus affects everyone."

