ACC Tournament Coming Back to Greensboro in 2023

The ACC men's basketball tournament will be held in Washington, DC next season followed by another year in Brooklyn. But after that, the event will return to its home base in Greensboro in 2023.

North Carolina guard Christian Keeling (55) blocks Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

The city has hosted the event 27 times dating back more than 60 years.

This year's tournament was canceled after just two days of play due to the coronavirus outbreak, with regular-season champ Florida State declared the league champion.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford says that bringing the tournament back was without question, the right thing to do.

