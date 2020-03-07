Area Teams Punch Tickets to State Semifinals

Radford's boys knocked off Central Wise 58-52 in overtime behind 27 points from Cam Cormany. Cave Spring is headed back to the semis thanks to a 64-52 win over LCA, and the Lord Botetourt girls got 20 points from Miette Veldman and 15 from Taylor Robertson to beat Turner Ashby 63-30. The Lady Cavs are headed to a third straight state semifinal.

The Patrick Henry ladies beat Briar Woods 57-51 while the PH boys took out Riverside 53-42.