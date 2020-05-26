A's utility player and former Hokie Chad Pinder anxious to play again

The Oakland Alameda County Coliseum is quiet and empty right now but when baseball does return, Chad Pinder will be ready.

"We were all excited, especially with the team that we brought back," said Pinder. "Back to back years of getting to the wildcard and unfortunately, losing both, makes you hungry and when you continue to keep those guys around each other, we were really looking forward to getting the season going. We knew we had some bright talent It was definitely a bummer once we had to disperse and go home But hopefully, we'll get going again here soon."

In four seasons with the A's, Pinder has become a leader in the Oakland clubhouse and one of the most respected utility players in the game. In the 2019 season he played every defensive position on the field except pitcher and catcher, at one time or another.

"I've kind of seen the writing on the wall coming up through the minors," Pinder continued. "We've been pretty stacked in the infield so I always thought in the back of my mind there would be a possibility to play outfield. That never presented itself in the minor leagues but in 2017 they let me to do that and once I saw the opportunity to make myself a little niche, I kind of gave all of my energy on being as versatile as possible."

When spring training broke in Arizona in March, Pinder headed for his off season home in Charlotte, and he's had plenty of time to reflect on his time in Blacksburg, including the 2013 season which saw the Hokies play for an ACC title and host an NCAA regional for the first time.

"Just looking back, how much fun we had as a group, not only on the field but in the clubhouse outside of baseball," he recalled. "It was just a really close knit group. We all keep in touch to this day. Fond memories looking back."

The downtime has also allowed him to think about the future of his family. Chad and wife Taylor will welcome their first child later this summer.

