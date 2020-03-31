Auburn guard named Class 1 POY; VHSL All-State boys' basketball teams announced

The Virginia High School League announced their All-State boys' basketball selections Tuesday.

Auburn Guard Ethan Millirons brought home the honor of Class 1 Player of the Year and was joined by his teammate, Michael Royal, in making the team honors. Millirons was named to First Team All-State, while Royal earned Second Team All-State honors.

Eight players from any position can make the All-State roster, as long as they have been selected that year to an all-region first team. Two coaches from each region comprise the All-State selection committee. The committee chose not to select a Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Millirons put up an average of 21.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest this season.

The rest of the All-State First Team and Second Team selections are listed in the attachment to this article.

