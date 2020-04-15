Blacksburg's Lanto Griffin anxious to get back to work on PGA Tour

According to multiple reports, the PGA Tour will resume play the second week in June with no fans at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

That's great news for Blacksburg product Lanto Griffin who is itching to get back on the links.

"When something is taken away from you," Lanto said Wednesday from his home in Florida, "it makes you realize how much you love it."

Lanto earned a spot in both the Players Championship and the Masters thanks to last fall's win in the Houston Open. He would have made his Masters debut last week. But now he'll wait until November to tee it up at Augusta.

