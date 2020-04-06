CBB TRANSFERS: Carlik Jones to Louisville, Da'Ja Green to Virginia Tech

Former Radford star and reigning Big South Player of the Year Carlik Jones is headed to Louisville.

One of the top grad transfers in the country, Jones averaged 20 points for the Highlanders last year, shooting nearly 41 percent from three.

While Jones is headed out of the NRV, former Wofford point guard Da'Ja Green is coming in, as the grad transfer will play for Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech next season.

Green averaged 12.7 points for the Terriers last year, the ninth-best mark in the Southern Conference.