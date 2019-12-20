CURE BOWL: Liberty has sights set on making more history in Orlando

By now you know, the Liberty Flames have already made history by qualifying for their first-ever bowl game, but now their sights are set much higher,

"That's the key down here at this point is being able to have fun and enjoy the last times that we're going to have together, but also to be able to flip the switch and we still got a game," said running back Frankie Hickson. "It's another week of preparation."

And the challenge awaiting is a stout one, as Liberty prepares to take on a Georgia Southern team that runs a triple-option style offense.

Head coach Hugh Freeze had a similar challenge in 2013, when he coached Ole Miss to a win over Georgia Tech in the Music City Bowl.

"I remember when we played Georgia Tech and they went right down the field on that first possession and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, we're gonna' have to score every time we touch the ball,'" Freeze said. "But our kids kind of settled in and started playing better and we played better the rest of the game, and it wouldn't shock me if that was the case in this one, too, because you just don't see this stuff very much."

A win would make Liberty just the third program ever to move up to FBS and win a bowl game in the first year it was eligible, following Appalachian State and the Eagles of Georgia Southern.

As an independent team, it's also the Flames' only shot at earning postseason recognition.

"Just knowing that we don't have a true conference and we don't get a true conference championship game, this is our biggest opportunity to earn a ring, be able to put our stamp on the season, say, 'Hey, we ended the 2019 season with a bowl game win,'" said Liberty linebacker Solomon Ajayi.

"This 60 minutes is, for the seniors, our last 60 minutes ever, so we want to go out there and play like it is a championship game," said quarterback Buckshot Calvert.

The Cure Bowl between Liberty and Georgia Southern kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

