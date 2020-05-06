Carolina League Cancels All Star Game

The city of Lynchburg and City Stadium were set to host the Carolina League All Star Game on June 23rd, but Wednesday the league pulled the plug on account of the pandemic. Lynchburg had not hosted the league all star game since 1995. And it's usually a chance to see some of the brightest young stars in the game. Even though the all star game has been cancelled, Carolina League officials are still hopeful that some type of season can be played later this summer.

