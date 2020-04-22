Cave Spring grad and NBA guard J.J. Redick gives back In New Orleans

Roanoker JJ Redick is doing his part in the pandemic. The Cave Spring grad signed with New Orleans in the offseason, and during the NBA shutdown, Redick and his wife Chelsea have partnered with Linear Logistics to donate 1.8 million meals to the New Orleans Second Harvest Food Bank.

"It's a heartbreaking situation and I just have an incredible amount of empathy for all of the people that are really struggling right now," Redick said on a recent Pelicans Podcast. "When I first reached out to Second Harvest right when the NBA season was suspended I know they were already delivering 600 meals a day around the city. They were up to 12 hundred two days later and clearly there's an even greater need for that."

JJ and his family have only been in New Orleans since last June when he signed with the Pelicans, but he's already developed an affinity for the Crescent City.

"Our family has fallen in love with the city," he said. "It is such a unique and authentic place. The city feeds my soul. I think that's the best way to put it. There's a warmth to New Orleans. There's a realness to New Orleans. It is one of the last, in my opinion, great untouched places. And what really makes New Orleans so special is the people. They've been so good to me."

