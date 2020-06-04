Cave Spring celebrates lacrosse commitments as program gains local prominence

Despite having their final seasons cut short, Cave Spring lacrosse seniors Steven Landsman and Richard Kidwell are making their alma mater proud.

WDBJ7 photo

"It means a lot, especially with the hard work Richard and I have been putting in our whole lives for this moment," said Landsman. "It's really good to know that hard work is finally paying off for us."

Both are going on to continue their playing careers at the next level--Richard at the University of Tampa and Steven at Webber International University.

"It's definitely an honor to be going on to the next level," Kidwell said. "I'm glad I get to play the sport I love. Our program wasn't as developed as some of the other programs around the area, but we made what we could out of it."

In the five-year existence of Cave Spring's varsity lacrosse program, the Knights had only sent recruits to the D-III level.

Now, with two players going on to play against Division II competition, head coach Denny Barbour is excited about the program's trajectory.

"We're starting to become more of a force in the area, I'm hoping, and people are going to be watching us a little more than, say, the perennial powers in this area," said Barbour.

"I feel like we're about to be on the rise, and for me, I wanted to represent a team that was brand new for Cave Spring, and hopefully start a foundation," added Landsman.

Barbour said the school's youth program has grown each year, from 46 kids to now more than 100.

He said that increased interest is starting to pay off at the varsity level.

"It's really made a tremendous difference and we're seeing now these kids getting these opportunities to go to that next level, and that's what this is all about," said Barbour.

"I think [future Cave Spring teams] are going to be better than we were because our younger people are much better than we were when we were young," said Landsman, "so hopefully the development and how they prepare themselves is better than what we did and, hopefully, the culture changes from where we were."

