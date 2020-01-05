Chance Harman Classic returns to Floyd County High School

Hundreds of basketball fans from far and wide gathered at Floyd County High School on Friday and Saturday for the annual Chance Harman Classic.

The high school hoops showcase is played in honor of Buffaloes head coach Brian Harman's late son Chance, who lost his battle with pediatric cancer in 2007.

All proceeds from the event go towards pediatric cancer research, as well as local scholarships to high school graduates.

"When we went through our fight, the community really helped us, so we're trying to give back to the community because those were some tough days with Chance," Harman said. "But with the money raised, we're able to help another kid that's going through that fight and somebody else had done that to help us. The support that we get, and when we give back, it's not about us, it's about everybody here that's made this possible."

SATURDAY RESULTS

George Wythe 77, Chatham 63

Calvary Day 71, Roanoke Catholic 69

Cave Spring 64, Blacksburg 47

Northwest Guilford 77, Northside 75

East Rockingham 59, Floyd County 51

FRIDAY RESULTS

Gretna 58, James River 49

Auburn 59, Eastside 32

Radford 53, Liberty 38

