Christiansburg's Matt Hagan staying busy during NHRA break

Christiansburg's Matt Hagan was off to a hot start in the NHRA season. He was the top qualifier in each of the first two events. But when the season was put on hold in March, he headed home to his cattle farm, which is keeping him plenty busy during the drag racing hiatus.

WDBJ7 photo

Matt is eager to get back to the track, which won't happen until August with the NHRA schedule adjustments announced this week.

In the meantime, he and his Don Schumacher Racing team are doing what they can to fight COVID-19. The team is printing out masks for nurses and doctors and the drivers are donating autographed items to be auctioned off for the relief fund.

