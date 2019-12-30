VT, Kentucky meet for first time in three decades

The last time the Hokies and Wildcats met on the gridiron was October 31, Halloween, in 1987.

The late Jerry Claiborne, who led the Tech program from 1961 to 1970, was Kentucky's head coach at the time, the teacher, facing off against his former pupil, Frank Beamer, who played for Claiborne in Blacksburg.

Beamer was in his first season in charge of the Hokies and watched his team fall behind 14-nothing against heavily favored Kentucky. The Hokies tightened up and drew to within a score on a late Erik Chapman TD pass, but it wasn't enough as the Wildcats won it 14-7.

Bud Foster was in his first year as a Tech assistant.

"It's been a long time since 1987 to 2019. But I see a lot of similarities in the football programs from that time to this time. The utmost respect for Coach Claiborne, and I see a lot of similarities in the Mark Stoops teams that I see in the Jerry Claiborne teams. I see great defense. I see toughness. I see being able to run the football, very disciplined, take care of the football, ball control, sound on special teams. I see a similar type football team and a similar type coached football team and there's some correlation to that," Foster said.

Claiborne was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999, before his death in September 2000.

