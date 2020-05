The Rail Yard Dawgs released their protected list of 13 players for next season meaning they can't sign with another SPHL team. The list is headlined by all SPHL defenseman Travis Armstrong who set a new career high with 6 goals.

He's joined on the list by Jeff Jones who led the team with 17 goals and 20 assists last season. Jones appeared in all 47 games. Also on the list is CJ Stubbs, and goaltender Jake Theut who had a solid year between the pipes for Roanoke.