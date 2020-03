Daivien Williamson scored 15 points on perfect 7-for—7 shooting and top-seeded and regular-season champion East Tennessee State rolled to a 70-57 win over ninth-seeded VMI.

Isaiah Tisdale and Tray Boyd III each scored 12 points for East Tennessee State, which tied the program's record for most wins in a season with 28.

Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets.