Elon tops James Madison 63-61 in CAA first round

Marcus Sheffield II scored 10 points and the game-winning jumper with three seconds left and seventh-seeded Elon came from behind to beat No. 10 James Madison 63-61 in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Phoenix (12-20) advance to Sunday's quarterfinal against No. 2 William & Mary (21-10). Hunter Woods scored 15 points and made four steals and Federico Poser added 14 points for Elon, which trailed 34-28 at halftime. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points.

Hunter Lewis scored 17 points, with Dwight Wilson and DeShon Parker both adding 11 apiece for the Dukes (9-21).