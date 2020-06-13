English Premier League player tests positive for COVID-19

A Norwich player is one of two people at two English Premier League clubs to test positive for the new coronavirus ahead of the restart of competition.

Players and club staff are being tested twice a week. On Thursday and Friday, 1,200 people were tested at the 20 clubs.

The league does not identify who tests positive for COVID-19. Norwich confirmed the positive case but did not name the player.

The league’s 100-day shutdown ends Wednesday, with Aston Villa playing Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal.