Equal pay claim by US women's national soccer team dismissed by federal judge; can still go to trial for support and travel claims

The world-champion US women's soccer team is yet again left fighting for equal pay.

CNN reports a court filing Friday shows a federal judge dismissed the group's claim. Spokeswoman for the women, Molly Levinson, says this is not the last of this case, and they will appeal.

"We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay."

Levinson continues, "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender. We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us."

Claims of unequal travel conditions and medical support can still be brought to trial. Charter flights, hotel recommendations and training support are among the discrepancies.

