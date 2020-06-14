Ferguson cards final-round 68 to win Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

John Hatcher Ferguson came into Sunday's final round of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame with a six-stroke lead.

For the second day in a row, he carded the lowest round in the field with a 68 at Roanoke Country Club to win the tournament at 10-under par.

Aaron Summers finished second at 2-under, while Paul Powell came in third at even par.

Blacksburg Country Club took home the team title with a total score of 23-over par.

In the women's division, Ashnoor Kaur and Cassidy Chambers tied for the top spot at 19-over par.

In the senior women's division, Dot Bolling won by 10 strokes at 13-over after a final-round 81.