Ferguson shoots 7-under, grabs control of Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

After entering the day tied for fourth place, The Westlake's John Hatcher Ferguson shot a 7-under 65 to jump to the top of the leaderboard Saturday in the second round of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

The event moved to Ashley Plantation Golf Club after Friday's first round at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

Aaron Summers, of Blacksburg Country Club, entered the second round with a one-stroke lead. He carded a 3-over 75 on Saturday and sits at second place at 1-under, six strokes behind Ferguson.

Paul Powell of Hanging Rock Golf Club sits in third place at even par for the tournament.

Blacksburg's Ben Carroll is in fourth place at 2-over after shooting a 77 on Saturday.

The two ladies' divisions both started play on Saturday. Cassidy Chambers leads the women's division at 9-over, while Dot Bolling leads the senior women's division at 4-over.

All three divisions will wrap up play on Sunday at Roanoke Country Club.