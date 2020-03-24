Ferrum head men's wrestling coach leaves for Roanoke College

Nate Yetzer has resigned as head men's wrestling coach at Ferrum, according to a statement from the college.

Yetzer was the program's first coach and has been at its helm since 2012. The Panthers competed as a club team for the 2012-13 year, and moved to varsity contests the following season.

Ferrum secured an NCAA regional championship in 2017, a runner-up spot in 2019 and five top-five finishes in a row at the NCAA regionals from 2016-2020.

Yetzer accepted the role as the new head men's coach at Roanoke College who announced they are starting a new mat program.

