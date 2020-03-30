Ferrum has found its new head football coach and it's a familiar face. Averett head coach Cleive (cleev) Adams is leaving to take over at Ferrum. Adams was a Panthers assistant in 2003 and 2004 and again from 2007 to 2013. He's been the head man at Averett for the last 6 seasons. He played at the school for the legendary Hank Norton. Coach Adams replaces Rob Grande who left for Iowa State.
Ferrum Hires Cleive Adams as New Football Coach
Ferrum has found its new head football coach and it's a familiar face. Averett head coach Cleive (cleev) Adams is leaving to take over at Ferrum. Adams was a Panthers assistant in 2003 and 2004 and again from 2007 to 2013. He's been the head man at Averett for the last 6 seasons. He played at the school for the legendary Hank Norton. Coach Adams replaces Rob Grande who left for Iowa State.