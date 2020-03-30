Ferrum Hires Cleive Adams as New Football Coach

Ferrum has found its new head football coach and it's a familiar face. Averett head coach Cleive (cleev) Adams is leaving to take over at Ferrum. Adams was a Panthers assistant in 2003 and 2004 and again from 2007 to 2013. He's been the head man at Averett for the last 6 seasons. He played at the school for the legendary Hank Norton. Coach Adams replaces Rob Grande who left for Iowa State.

