Ferrum baseball honors seniors in special 'All-Star Game' amid uncertain future

Like most teams, not only in Virginia but around the nation, the Ferrum baseball squad is in a time of uncertainty.

Courtesy: Ferrum Athletics

With the remainder of this 2020 season in question, the Panthers made sure to seize the moment on Friday, in case it was their last chance to do so.

"Friday night just showed me to take everything in," said senior infielder Parker Mason. "Don't take anything for granted, all the people around you, everybody you love. You love your teammates. Practice as hard as you can. All those long days, you never know when it's going to come to an end."

The team gathered under the lights at Panther Field, perhaps for one final time, and held a Senior Night celebration for the club's eight departing players.

Those eight then suited up in the gold uniforms, while the rest of the team donned the darks, and took the field for an intrasquad game -- Panthers against Panthers.

"You don't see that every day, which is a very remarkable thing and it made me very proud of our folks here, of our athletes, of our coaching staff," said Ferrum College President David Johns. "It's a difficult moment for everyone. No one saw this coming. No one was wanting this for the end of the season, and to be able to bring together the season in a way that was meaningful and really moving shows how extraordinary our folks are, and it made me really proud to be a part of Ferrum."

"Friday night meant the world, man," said senior catcher Christian Campbell. "Having all my guys out there for one final game and just living in the moment and enjoying everything for one final time and just loving every second of it."

And before hanging up their cleats, the seniors had one final lesson for the underclassmen, executing the ole hidden ball trick to perfection.

"I've been thinking about this a lot and it's honestly meant the world to me to come into a place I never knew existed when I was in high school," said senior captain Tim Ortega. "To come here as a little freshman, I didn't know what to expect, and to create the friendships that I've made and the memories that I have, it's something I'll never take for granted."

