Ferrum running back Brian Mann awarded President's Cup after record-breaking career

When it comes to football at Ferrum College, Brian Mann has done about all you can do.

He's the Panthers' all-time leader in rushing and all-purpose yards. He was the first Ferrum student-athlete to earn both All-American and Academic All-American honors.

And now, he's the recipient of the 2020 President's Cup.

"Three years ago, four years ago, I didn't think I would be in this situation, but I worked hard and, fortunately, I had the opportunity and I made the most of it," Mann said. "It's definitely a huge honor to be recognized as the President's Cup winner."

The award is given out each year to a Ferrum senior with at least a 3.2 GPA who exhibits excellence in academics, athletics, campus and community leadership, and character.

Mann said his work ethic, on the field and in the classroom, comes from his family.

"My mama, she raised me to do the best you can possibly do, no matter if it's mowing the yard or academics or sports, or anything in general," he said. "Just do it to the best of your ability and if you give it 110 percent, the rest will take care of itself."

After graduating in December with a business and financial management degree, Mann's playing career is in the rearview mirror.

As for the possibility of coaching one day?

"I'm not 100 percent sure yet, no comment on that, but I could see it. It's possible," Mann said.

What he is sure of is that he's appreciative of being able to close out his career in a way so many others now wish they could.

"I couldn't imagine just one day they canceled class, canceled school, practice, everything," Mann said. "I'm definitely grateful for the time I spent with teammates and coaches. It means the world to me. I think I made the correct decision going to Ferrum and it's been an honor."

