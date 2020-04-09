Former Bridgewater Basketball Coach Authors Third Baseball Book

Bill Leatherman coached basketball at Bridgewater College for 23 years before retiring in 2008. His other love is the sport of baseball and Leatherman, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, recently authored his third book on the sport which details the 1956 MLB Season. The roots of the book, Baseball’s Golden Season, can be traced to a baseball road trip Leatherman took as a 16 year old growing up in Charlottesville.