Former Hokie Shayne Graham enjoying new coaching job at Florida

Shayne Graham won a state title kicking at Pulaski County High School, and played for a national title at Virginia Tech.

Now he's preparing for his first season as a special teams quality control coach at the University of Florida where he'll assist with analytics and scouting reports, along with game planning, with a special focus on the kickers and punters.

"What they do in practice, what we think we're going to do in the game," said Graham, "what things for them to practice, what drills and fundamentals, and then I'm able to help a lot with the sports psychology stuff that I've dealt with in my career."

It was a career that lasted 15 years and included stints with 14 different teams. But Shayne got bitten by the coaching bug shortly after retiring in 2017. He spent a year at Central Michigan followed by two more at Michigan State.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.