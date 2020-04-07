Former Liberty star receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has sights set on draft day

After departing Liberty as the program's career receiving leader in catches, yards and touchdowns, Antonio Gandy-Golden is hoping his dominance in college can soon translate to the pros.

The 6-foot-4-inch wideout competed in the Senior Bowl and received an invite to the NFL Combine, where he says scouts took notice of his improved catch rate in 2019.

"My catching, expressly this year as opposed to last year, greatly improved. They really liked that," Gandy-Golden said over video conference Tuesday. "Of course, they would always ask me about my downside and I would always say releases and just getting a little bit more separation, and we kind of agreed on that. So they all felt like that was an area I can grow, but they didn't honestly feel like it was that bad."

Gandy-Golden has spent time in Lynchburg and in Florida while training.

He said fellow Liberty alum Rashad Jennings, as well as former Pro Bowl receivers Anquan Boldin and Chris Carter, have given him advice along the way.

"Just trying to help me fix a lot of small technique things," he said. "Nothing super major as far as taxing on the body, but stuff that could definitely make a big difference as far as speed, being in the league and getting that extra separation that I need. Just expanding my overall knowledge. We would go over different schemes and things like that. Between the two minds, they had two different coaching styles and it was pretty cool to get that."

With the NFL Draft set to go virtual, Gandy-Golden said he's still figuring out where he'll spend the weekend with his family.

He said the showcase events, as well as the impacts of COVID-19, have brought a range of emotions since the season ended.

"The Senior Bowl and the Combine were both very fun, but they're also two very stressful events. They want to stress you out to see how you perform, and the better you do in those circumstances, the better you look to those guys," Gandy-Golden said. "I feel like with all of that stuff going on and the thing that's going on now, it has been stressful. It's kind of been nerve-wracking but, honestly, it's been more fun than anything."

The first round of the NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 23.