Former Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley transfers to Memphis

After just one season playing in a Hokies uniform, former Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley is transferring to Memphis.

The redshirt freshman entered his name in the transfer portal last month and made his decision Monday via his Twitter account.

As a redshirt freshman, Nolley led the Hokies in scoring last season, posting 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention and a member of the All-Freshman team.

Nolley previously entered the transfer portal after his freshman season, in which he did not play while taking a redshirt. He ultimately opted to return to Tech following the hire of head coach Mike Young.

The Atlanta native chose the Tigers over two SEC programs: Georgia and Ole Miss.

Nolley will likely have to sit out a year unless the NCAA passes an upcoming May vote which would allow all incoming transfers to be immediately eligible.