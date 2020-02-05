Fuente responds to Baylor meeting, addresses state of Virginia Tech football program

For the first time since meeting with Baylor to discuss the open head coaching position there, Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente took to the podium and met the media on Wednesday's signing day.

Recruiting-wise, the Hokies added just two players in this signing class, but Fuente did also address his dealings with Baylor.

"In my eight, going on nine, years, I've talked to exactly two schools: Virginia Tech and Baylor," Fuente said. "Did I love that it became incredibly public? No, but do I understand that part of it? I do. I get it. I had a meeting with our team and just told them that. I think we have a great plan here moving forward. We had a conversation and the next day, I showed up to work and we went to work.

"You look around and see what we're building, not just bricks and mortar, but as a program and staff-wise, and I couldn't be more excited," he added. "It's a little bit of rejuvenation. It feels a little bit like your first year."

