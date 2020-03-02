Grande steps down as Ferrum's head football coach

Ferrum College Head Football Coach Rob Grandehas resigned, with plans to take a position at another school, according to Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak.

Grande compiled a 23-17 record in four seasons at Ferrum, including a 6-9 mark in Ferrum's first two seasons of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. In 2018, Ferrum was the only team in the league to defeat ODAC champion and NCAA participant Randolph-Macon College, beating the Yellow Jackets in Ashland, Virginia.

“Coach Grande has been an extraordinary member of our coaching staff and of the Ferrum College community,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “During his four years at the College, he has been a great mentor to his players, an active participant in campus life, was involved in the national search for our new athletic director, and he led us into our first two seasons in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. He is a respected leader among his peers at the College. We hate to see him leave, but wish him the very best with this new opportunity.”

Ferrum has had All-Americans in three of his four years as the head of the Panther program: defensive lineman Montel Lee in 2017, running back Brian Mann in 2018 and offensive lineman Jordan Patti in 2019. Mann is Ferum's first-ever student-athlete to earn both All-America and Academic All-America honors.

Ferrum had 13 All-Conference selections in the ODAC in the past two seasons. In Grande's first two seasons as head coach, Ferrum competed in the USA South Athletic Conference, earning 17 All-Conference honors and four Player of the Year awards, two each on offense and defense.

"I am extremely happy for Rob, and his family, for this tremendous professional opportunity,” said Sutyak. “Although I have only worked with Rob for a short time, I have appreciated his leadership and guidance within this department. Getting to know him during his time on the athletic director search committee and through the last month and a half in my time on campus, it is clear that Rob has had a profound impact on Ferrum football, his student-athletes and the entire athletic department. We've been fortunate to have him here and wish the whole family continued success."

Ferrum Defensive Coordinator Marshall Doss has been named Interim Head Football Coach while the college conducts a national search. Sutyak and the college say they want to move quickly in naming Grande's permanent replacement.

