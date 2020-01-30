HOMETOWN HOOPS: LCA redefines 'charity stripe' at annual Shoot-a-Thon

At Liberty Christian Academy, it's a day the basketball family waits for all year long.

"We've been able to raise over $100 thousand throughout these 15 years and a large portion of proceeds go to various cancer research companies," said boys basketball coach Paul Redgate.

Players from all six Bulldogs basketball teams secure pledges before showing up to the annual Shoot-a-Thon, where each player shoots roughly 100 free throws.

"We'll go around our neighborhoods or talk to our family members and just say, 'Hey, can you pledge a dollar per shot I make?'" said senior guard Kellyn Sheppard. "You can do a straight pledge, too, and it's always nice to say we're putting this towards cancer research and it's for a good cause."

The event also provides a rare opportunity for the boys and girls teams to team up during the season.

"It's always fun," said senior forward Rynning Bohrnstedt. "We always enjoy it because it's great bonding with the team and we always have fun competing for the free throws and everything."

The Bulldog shooters combined to hit a total of 5,580 free throws at this year's Shoot-a-Thon, raising more than $10 thousand in pledged donations--all for a cause that impacts almost every person in every hometown.

"It's just awesome to be able to live out our mission statement and this is a really tangible way to do that, just giving back to people in our community," Sheppard said. "I think it's really special for our team because a lot of girls on our team have been affected by cancer, or their families have, and so I think this just means a whole lot."

On the court, the boys are leading the way in the Seminole District, while the girls are in the middle of the pack. But no matter how the season ends, this is a day that will stand out to the entire Bulldog family.

"We've been talking about it since the first team meeting back in November," Redgate said. "Seasons get so busy sometimes, teams don't see one another. And so to have a day where all six teams, both boys and girls program, are together, it's a special day for them and they have a lot of fun today."