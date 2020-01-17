HS HOOPS: Cave Spring's Zada Porter scores 1,000th career point; Pulaski County girls, Patrick Henry boys win

The Pulaski County girls defeated Cave Spring, 64-48 on the road Friday night.

Despite losing the game, Knights star Zada Porter had a special moment in the second quarter when she recorded her 1,000th career point on a free throw.

The game paused and the hometown crowd rose to their feet, cheering and waving signs, as Porter tearfully hugged her coach and loved ones in the stands.

BOYS

In Roanoke, Patrick Henry defeated Blacksburg, 63-52. Jamontae Smith led the way for the Patriots with 24 points.

Matt Joyce led the Bruins with 19 points.