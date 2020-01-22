Hokies Beat Carolina in Double Overtime

The Hokies trailed most of the way but rallied down the stretch to force overtime tied at 60. Landers Nolley scored 22 points to lead Tech while Jalen Cone put in 18, including two huge threes down the stretch. But it was Tyrece Radford's bucket in the lane with less than a second to play in double overtime that was the difference. It was Radford's only two points of the night as the Hokies held on to win 79-77.