Redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, playing on high school and AAU teams that didn't have a lot of size. That's where he learned to hone is craft as a rebounder and despite the fact that he's only 6-1, Radford has found a niche as a crasher of the boards for the Hokies.

He's also provided some scoring of late, netting a career-high 18 points in a win over NC State last Saturday.

