Hokies' leading basketballs scorer Nolley looking to leave

Virginia Tech basketball forward Landers Nolley is looking to transfer, having entered the transfer portal, according to reports from CBS Sports and 247Sports.

In Nolley's first season with the Hokies as a player, he averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 37% from the field and 31.6% of his three-point attempts.

He was named an All-ACC honorable mention and a member of the All-Freshman team.

Nolley had committed to Georgia before instead choosing Virginia Tech, and had also been offered chances to play at Illinois, Oklahoma State, Florida State, and Georgetown, among others.

