Hokies men's basketball falls to Miami, 71-61

Virginia Tech dropped a close contest Tuesday, losing to the Hurricanes, 71-61.

The Hokies now move to 14-7 on the year.

Dejan Vasiljevic scored 18 points and the Hurricanes built a 22-point first-half lead and withstood a Hokies rally that got them within 63-59 on Landers Nolley’s layup with 1:01 remaining.

Rodney Miller finished with 11 points, including seven in a 24-2 run over a 7:30 stretch that helped Miami build a 41-19 lead in the first half. Miller’s layup with 4:04 remaining capped the surge.

Isaiah Wong added 10 points for the Hurricanes. Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 22 points for the Hokies.

