Hokies rev up Belk Bowl experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday at the Belk Bowl brought the Hokies to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the action revved up on the racetrack, as players and coaches got to burn out some energy ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Kentucky.

After a photo-op in victory circle, complete with a custom-painted Virginia Tech car and a racing jacket for Justin Fuente, the Hokies took turns testing the track at "America's Home for Racing."

Up first: coach Fuente, with special guest NASCAR driver and Halifax native Jeb Burton behind the wheel.

His run was a success...for the most part.

"He said something about it sputtering a little bit, which didn't make me feel real good," Fuente said, post-ride.

Then, it was Bud Foster's turn. And after starting strong, it wasn't long 'til Burton and the leader of the lunch pail defense were back on pit road, in need of a new ride.

"There was a fuel intake or something. I act like I know what I'm talking about right?" joked Foster. "Yeah, we put that thing down and it was pretty cool, though, to ride with him. A guy that loves the Hokies and wanted to be here and riding like that."

Burton, a Virginia Tech fan himself, said he recently sent Foster a gift package upon hearing of his upcoming retirement.

"For me to come down here and kind of show 'em into my world a little bit was really cool," Burton said. "I've been a Virginia Tech fan my whole life and to be able to hang out with those guys was really special."

It was the second time Fuente had taken part in the NASCAR experience, after trying it in the Hokies' previous Belk Bowl experience in 2016.

"I just think it's an incredibly unique opportunity for our kids, which is ultimately what this should be about and is about," Fuente said. "The people in Charlotte have been great--the Belk Bowl, in particular--for our kids. A totally unique experience for 'em."