Hollifield, Hokies pack 1,500 bags for Charlotte food bank

Fifteen hundred bags of food packed in less than 20 minutes--that's what the Virginia Tech football team accomplished at Charlotte's Second Harvest Food Bank on Sunday morning.

It was a bowl week activity that hit especially close to home for Hokies linebacker and Shelby, North Carolina, native Dax Hollifield.

"Being from Shelby, which is right down the road, there's a lot of poverty," the sophomore linebacker said. "I've seen a lot of people that go hungry on the weekends, a lot of my friends. So, it's a good feeling to come here and help and give back to the community. I love doing that."

Hollifield is one of 16 VT players who will suit up in their home state in the Belk Bowl.

A starter in all 12 games as a sophomore, Dax recorded 64 total tackles and tied for fifth in the ACC with three interceptions this season.

As a Hokie, he's 2-0 in games played in the Tar Heel State.

"I love this bowl because it's right down the road from where I'm from," Hollifield said. "That's really big time for me. I'm proud to be from North Carolina, the Charlotte area, Shelby. I'm very proud of that and just to help the community out, that's big for me."

Hollifield is part of a Tech defense that will return all but one starter next season. A unit that, just a year ago, was often too young and too green finished this season as the ACC's fourth-best scoring defense.

And Dax is confident that the best is yet to come.

"From year one to year two, totally different. The togetherness the team has is so much tighter," he said. "We're much more tight-knit. We do everything together, and I can't wait to see next year and this offseason just how much even more tight we're gonna' get. I expect a big year next year. I'm not going to say anything about it, but it's just going to be special and I believe that with all my heart."