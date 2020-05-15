Virginia Tech guard Jonathan Kabongo has had his career come to a premature end because of injuries.
Kabongo didn't play at all last season after a freshman year that saw him play 102 minutes in 21 games. He was instrumental in a win over Pitt that year with two big threes. Overall, Kabongo scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds in his Hokie career.
Injuries Force Tech's Jonathan Kabongo to Call it a Career
