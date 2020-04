JMU quarterback, Ben DiNucci, was selected Saturday by the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th pick in the seventh round (231st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

DiNucci passed for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2019, a year that saw he and his teammates reach the FCS National Championship and ultimately lose 28-20 at the hands of North Dakota State.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.