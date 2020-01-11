JMU falls to North Dakota State, 28-20 in Saturday's FCS Championship

The JMU Dukes fell to the North Dakota State Bison Saturday, 28-20 in the FCS Championship.

The Dukes brought their 14-1 record to Frisco for the challenge against the 15-0 Bison.

Riley Stapleton lead James Madison with 10 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

North Dakota State won its eighth FCS national championship in nine years. Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

The Bison stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since 1894. James Hendricks ran 20 yards for a touchdown on a fake field goal for the Bison, and clinched the game with an interception at the goal line in the closing seconds.

The Dukes won the national title three years ago, but have since lost in the title game twice to NDSU.

