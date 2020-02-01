Jackson named unanimous NFL MVP, becomes second in league's history

Lamar Jackson has joined Tom Brady in becoming the second unanimously voted NFL MVP in the league's history, according to ESPN.

The Ravens quarterback was the clear-cut winner for most of the 2019-20 season that culminated with Baltimore losing to Tennessee in the AFC Championship game.

The former Louisville Cardinal led his team in both passing and rushing yards during the year's campaign, putting up 3,127 in the air to go along with an additional 1,206 on the ground. Those marks were supported by 36 passing touchdowns and seven rushing endzone visits on the year.

Jackson moved beyond Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record and claimed the title during a Thursday night Week 15 contest in December against the Jets.

