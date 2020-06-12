James River Alum tabbed to take over basketball program

James River has tabbed Ethan Humphries as the school's new basketball coach. The 28 year old Humphries played for his predecessor Mike Goad and together the two helped James River to a state title in 2010.

He then played four years at Roanoke College for Page Moir. Humphries has spent the past six seasons as an assistant to Jacob Gruse at Cave Spring where the Knights won state hardware this past season.

"It's something that I've been looking forward to for a long time," Humphries said Friday. "I know it's big shoes to fill. A lot of people don't get this opportunity. So I'm going to try to make the most of it. Coach Goad kind of gave me the keys that first year and I think that laid the foundation. I would like to think, defensive minded, hard working team, just lay it on the line, lay it on the line."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.