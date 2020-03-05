Jones leads top-seed Radford past Charleston Southern 62-48

Carlik Jones scored 21 points, 10 in a late, game-winning 18-0 run and top-seeded Radford topped eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 62-48 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals.

A 7-0 run by Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, had the Buccaneers up 45-44 with 9 1/2 minutes to go.

The Highlanders took over from there, with Donald Hicks, who had 14 points, contributing a pair of 3-pointers. Charleston Southern missed eight-straight shots and finished the game going 1 of 12 with a pair of turnovers.