Learning with Luke: Former Panther to teach CMS students virtually

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly plans to teach Charlotte-Mecklenburg students virtually Monday.

Kuechly made the decision to retire after spending eight seasons with the Panthers, but his desire to stay connected to football remained.

As Charlottte-Mecklenburg Schools remains closed for in-person teaching, the district says Kuechly will be the virtual guest teacher Monday. The lesson will start at noon on Facebook.com/ProCamps.

“All ages can tune in,” CMS says.

We are excited to have former Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly teach our students Monday, April 20 at noon! All ages can tune in by going to https://t.co/rC1o2LosgH. Thanks to @Publix and @ProcterGamble for this opportunity! #LearningWithLuke pic.twitter.com/gwcPaZOlrc

— CMS (@CharMeckSchools) April 14, 2020

CMS calls it: learning with Luke!

ProCamps® is described as an event management and sports marketing company specializing in developing, managing, and operating camps, appearances, brand activations, and related experiences for professional athletes and coaches in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA, ATP, NCAA, NASCAR, WPSL, MLL and NFHL.

