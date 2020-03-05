Liberty advances to ASUN championship with 66-62 win over Stetson Thursday night

The Flames men's basketball team held off the Hatters Thursday night to the tune of a 66-62 win.

Caleb Homesley scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting with eight rebound.

No. 3-seed Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the championship game on Sunday. The Bisons have won eight of their last nine, one of which included a 77-71 win over the Flames on Feb. 29.

Rob Perry made a 3-pointer with 72 seconds left and brought the Hatters within 58-56, but Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made all eight of his free-throw attempts in a 38-second span to clinch the win for Liberty.

