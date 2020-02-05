Liberty hires Sean Tuohy, Jr., brother of football star Michael Oher

Liberty Football Coach Hugh Freeze has hired Sean Tuohy, Jr. as assistant athletic director of football operations. He started Tuesday.

Tuohy, 26, is the brother of former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story was told in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side." Tuohy was played as a boy by actor Jae Head.

Tuohy went to college at the University of Mississippi.

Oher played professional football from 2009 to 2016 for the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.